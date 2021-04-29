Royal Bank of Canada Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $200.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.45.

NYSE MMM traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.70 and a 200 day moving average of $177.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its position in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

