Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 30.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 over the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 185.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.