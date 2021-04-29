Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,332.47 ($17.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £104.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,376.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,278.75.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

