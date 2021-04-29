Ryder System (NYSE:R) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $81.90 and last traded at $79.88, with a volume of 6001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Ryder System alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 3,163.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $1,179,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 51.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $5,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.