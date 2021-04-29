Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as low as C$1.75. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 369,498 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBB. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$626.15 million and a PE ratio of -138.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.48.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,615.03.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

