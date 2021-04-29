Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAF. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €112.83 ($132.75).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €121.00 ($142.35) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €119.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €112.91. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

