salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $278,273.56 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRM opened at $236.88 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $155.08 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

