San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.