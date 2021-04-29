San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after buying an additional 1,090,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.40 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

