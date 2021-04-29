San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.55.

3M stock opened at $195.93 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.70 and its 200 day moving average is $177.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

