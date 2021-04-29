Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADEVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adevinta Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Adevinta Asa in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded Adevinta Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adevinta Asa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Adevinta Asa alerts:

Shares of Adevinta Asa stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Adevinta Asa has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.