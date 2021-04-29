Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 684 ($8.94).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Sanne Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

SNN stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 638 ($8.34). The company had a trading volume of 66,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,007. Sanne Group has a one year low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a one year high of GBX 712 ($9.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 628.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 597.06. The stock has a market cap of £947.93 million and a PE ratio of 37.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

