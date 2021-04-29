Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €101.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.75 ($115.00).

Shares of SAN opened at €87.47 ($102.91) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.59. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

