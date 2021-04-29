Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €96.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €96.00 ($112.94) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €87.47 ($102.91) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.59.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

