SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €140.00 by Independent Research

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €131.67 ($154.90).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €118.76 ($139.72) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.57. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $141.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

