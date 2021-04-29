Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $511.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SARTF. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $505.00 on Tuesday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $268.00 and a one year high of $550.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.29. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

