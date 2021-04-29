SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.15-10.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22-2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.38.

SBA Communications stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,906. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,985.73 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

