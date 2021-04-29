Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.55 ($8.88).

SHA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €7.77 ($9.14) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company’s fifty day moving average is €7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.69.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

