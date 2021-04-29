Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,654,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,649 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6,329.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,800,000 after buying an additional 1,549,614 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 138.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,696. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

