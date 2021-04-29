Schlumberger Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Griffin Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Shares of SLB opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

