Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

