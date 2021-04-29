Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 12.7% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $44,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $101.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,223. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $102.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.78.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.