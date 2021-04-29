Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock remained flat at $$101.97 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,223. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.78.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

