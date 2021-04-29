Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Shares of SCRYY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 3,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. Scor has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

