Scotiabank Increases Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to $685.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $630.00 to $685.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRFHF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

FRFHF traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $457.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $223.52 and a 1-year high of $465.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $439.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

