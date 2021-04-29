Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.99. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $599.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. North Run Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $2,670,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $3,666,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,262,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 69,129 shares in the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

