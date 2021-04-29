Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of STX stock opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $95.45. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.99.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,525 shares of company stock worth $16,209,940. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 182.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $314,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $226,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 56,005 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

