Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STX. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of STX opened at $95.20 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $95.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,525 shares of company stock worth $16,209,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

