Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

FE opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

