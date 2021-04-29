See results about (LON:J) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of See results about (LON:J) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of See results about to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of See results about from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of See results about to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on See results about from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 353.83 ($4.62).

