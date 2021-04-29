Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Trading 4.5% Higher After Earnings Beat

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $78.81 and last traded at $78.79. 1,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 233,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.38.

The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

