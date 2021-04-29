Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20 to $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.685 billion to $3.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.200-3.500 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $59.29. 994,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,323. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 97.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

