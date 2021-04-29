Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.37. Senseonics shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 207,323 shares trading hands.

SENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $975.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 1,504.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 961,569 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

