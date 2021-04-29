Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $133.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.71 and a 52 week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

