Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $116,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,424 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 125.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 239,985 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Western Union by 73.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Western Union by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 215,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $28,074,000.

WU stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WU. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

In related news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

