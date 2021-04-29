Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,554 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.