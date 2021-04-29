Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $66,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after buying an additional 312,109 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $20.49 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James raised APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

