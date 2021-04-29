Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after buying an additional 830,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

