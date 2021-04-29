Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,610 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 558,941 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $132,311,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.76.

FOXA stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

