Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,437 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 511 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after buying an additional 1,615,911 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,911,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,861,000 after purchasing an additional 442,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,833,000 after purchasing an additional 144,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

RL stock opened at $132.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.83, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

