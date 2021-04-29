Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nielsen by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nielsen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE NLSN opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

