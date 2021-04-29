Service Properties Trust Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a report released on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

