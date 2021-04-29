ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $590.00 to $575.00. The stock had previously closed at $557.24, but opened at $520.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ServiceNow shares last traded at $513.50, with a volume of 60,324 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after acquiring an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.24, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

