Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STRNY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 836. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

