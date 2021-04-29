SGD (NASDAQ:SGDH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SGD (NASDAQ:SGDH) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SGDH opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. SGD has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

About SGD

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc, develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products.

