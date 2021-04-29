Sharder (SS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $111,989.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00067812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00020395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00075641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.76 or 0.00823081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00097836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001579 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.