Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their target price on Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.29.

SCL stock opened at C$5.73 on Monday. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$1.33 and a 1-year high of C$7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$403.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$325.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

