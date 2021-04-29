Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ATB Capital

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was upgraded by research analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark increased their price target on Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.29.

TSE SCL opened at C$5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.19. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$1.33 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$403.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

