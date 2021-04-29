Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Trading Down 0.5%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.56 and last traded at $33.56. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Shimizu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

