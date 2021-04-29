ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $145.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ShockWave Medical traded as high as $163.99 and last traded at $161.25, with a volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.63.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $5,488,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,582,063.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total value of $153,829.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,082.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,599,006 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after acquiring an additional 150,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,686,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after buying an additional 53,673 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 305,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. On average, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

